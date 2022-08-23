Nine people were arrested on Tuesday morning in a police raid on a suspected cocaine processing facility in Valletta.

Police sources said the raid had been carried out on two residences on Old Hospital Street by officers from the Major Crimes Unit, the Special Interventions Unit, and the Valletta district.

A search of the premises was ongoing at the time of publication, with sources saying officers found equipment used to process large volumes of cocaine into smaller batches for local distribution.

Seven of those arrested are men, while two are women. Sources said two were foreign nationals while the rest are Maltese.

Police are understood to have been monitoring the area. They had been on site from the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The investigation began weeks ago, they said.