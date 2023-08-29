Three police raids late on Monday resulted in a drugs haul, the arrest of 67 people found living in Malta illegally and the arrest of another person and seizure of several thousand euro linked to prostitution.

Some of the drug sachets found on Monday evening. (Police photo)

The police said the raids were held between 8pm and 1pm in Marsa, Hamrun and Naxxar and involved several sections of the force.

The Marsa raid, on rooms in Triq il-Ġerrejja, yielded 385 sachets of cocaine, 250 sachets of heroin, and 45 sachets of synthetic heroin, all ready for trafficking, along with a considerable amount of cash, a stolen motorcycle, a knife, mobile phones and CCTV cameras, all related to drug trafficking.

A man was arrested.

67 arrested for staying in Malta illegally

The operation continued with inspections in several Marsa streets. 67 persons were arrested after being found to be staying in Malta illegally. They are being held at a detention centre pending their deportation.

An arrest was also made in connection with prostitution and €4,600 in cash were seized.

Armed police during one of the raids in Marsa. (Police photo)

The police said the operation in Marsa was followed up with a raid on a residence in Naxxar where the police seized €10,500 in cash, two cars, a considerable amount of branded clothes, jewellery and mobile phones.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is holding an inquiry.