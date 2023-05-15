The police will hold a Recruitment Open Day at Ta’ Kandja complex on Saturday for those interested in becoming constables.

Interested persons may call at the complex between between 9am and 1pm.

Officers from the various branches of the police will be on hand to give information on police work and answer questions.

Visitors may try out police equipment including the firearm simulator. They can also attempt the physical test, which is a requisite for those wishing to join.