A Mass for the repose of members of the Police Force was celebrated by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, assisted by Police Force (Gozo) chaplain Paul Cardona, at the police headquarters chapel in Victoria, on Saturday. Leading the congregation was Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà.

After Mass, Mgr Cardona blessed the police graves at the Santa Marija Cemetery in Victoria. Wreaths were placed by various personalities, including Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Inspectors Charles Bernard Spiteri and Josef Gauci, Superintendent Maurice Curmi, Deputy Commissioner Carmel Magri, Assistant Police Commissioner Martin Sammut and former superintendent Ray Zammit on behalf of the Association of Retired Police Officers.

The celebration ended with a minute of silence.