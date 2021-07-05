The police have renewed their call to the public for information about Marcel Pisani, who has been missing since New Year's Eve.

The 50-year-old, who has used a wheelchair since a fall three years ago, was last seen at his home on Triq Ix-Xitwa in Mosta.

"The search for Marcel Pisani, a 50-year-old man, has not stopped, but unfortunately, so far all results have proved negative in the search," the police statement read.

The police, Armed Forces and members of Civil protection have carried out searches all over the coast of Malta and Gozo for Marcel's whereabouts.

The family has made a number of appeals to the public, with Pisani's father appealing to divers to find his son so the family can "give him a decent funeral."

Pisani drives a Renault Captur which is light blue and has a cream-coloured roof.

An example of the car Pisani drives Photo: Police

The police said information can be passed on in confidence on telephone numbers 21 224001 or 119. People can also call the nearest police station.