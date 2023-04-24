The police have renewed an appeal for information into an incident in August last year where a diver died after apparently being hit by a boat in St Paul's Bay.

The body of 35-year-old diver Christian Degabriele's body was found off St Paul's Islands after having been reported missing. Degabriele, an avid free diver and father to a young girl, worked with the AFM.

Anyone having information may pass it on to the police, even anonymously on phone numbers 21 224001 / 119 or at a police station.