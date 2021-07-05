The police have renewed their appeals for help to locate Marcel Pisani, a wheelchair-bound 50-year-old man missing since December 31.

"Searches for Mr Pisani never stopped, but unfortunately they have all been negative," the police said in a statement on Monday.

"Searches have been made all around the coasts of Malta and Gozo by the police on land, the armed forces from the air and the Civil Protection in several areas at sea," they added.

Pisani drove a blue Ranault Captur with a cream-coloured roof.

Anyone having any information should phone on 21 224001 / 119 or the nearest police station.

