Another 38 people living in Malta irregularly were rounded up by the police and officers from the Detention Services on Sunday.

The police said in a brief statement the people - from Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan and Ghana - were apprehended during inspections in St Paul's Bay and Buġibba.

They were taken to the police headquarters in Floriana and the process for their relocation has already been embarked upon.

Inspections will continue in the coming weeks, the police said.

On Friday, the government said that in the past days it has relocated 184 people found to be living in Malta illegally, with a further 24 expected to be flown out in the coming days.

It said all 208 people were arrested in the past weeks after they were found to be living in Malta without the necessary paperwork.