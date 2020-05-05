A group of European press freedom associations have written to Malta's attorney general asking him to involve Europol in investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

But in a one paragraph reply, the Malta police said Europol were involved in the investigations from the outset, and still are.

The associations said they were deeply concerned that legal proceedings around the murder have not yet delivered full justice for Caruana Galizia or her family.

A valuable suggestion to the Attorney General in Malta from many press freedom organisations:

Involve Europol and start a Joint Investigation Team (minimum: 2 EU countries) into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia (1)https://t.co/AqSWpQi9Wq — Pieter Omtzigt (@PieterOmtzigt) May 5, 2020

"Europol’s involvement could provide valuable support and help secure a successful result in the case. In Slovakia, Europol assistance was praised for its contribution to the legal proceedings in the case of murdered journalist Jan Kuciak," they said.

"The Maltese authorities have a new opportunity to demonstrate that justice will be delivered for Caruana Galizia and her family by requesting that Europol immediately establish a Joint Investigation Team. By delivering justice in this important case, the Maltese authorities will demonstrate that no one in Malta is above the law and that journalists will be protected."

The call was made by Article 19, the Association of European Journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, Free Press Unlimited, IFEX, Index on Censorship, the International Press Institute, PEN International, Reporters without Borders and Scottish Pen.

The call was backed by Pieter Omtzigt, the Council of Europe rapporteur on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In their reply, the Malta police said Europol were involved in the murder investigation from the outset and this involvement was never interrupted.