The police warned on Wednesday that anyone receiving messages from Facebook profiles claiming to pertain to the Malta Police should ignore them as they are not genuine.

"The Malta Police Force has only one official Facebook Page - The Malta Police Force and only one Public Group Mellieha Community Policing Team," the police said in a statement.

Phishing is the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies or organisations in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

