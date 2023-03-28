Spanish police scuffled with Peru national football players in front of their hotel in Madrid and detained a member of the squad, police and Peruvian officials said Tuesday.

The altercation happened when the squad arrived at their hotel in Madrid on Monday night where some 300 fans were waiting to greet them, a police spokeswoman said.

The Peru squad are in Madrid to play a friendly against Morocco on Tuesday night at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium.

“The supporters tried to reach the players and police got in the middle between the fans and the players to avoid a crush,” the spokeswoman said.

