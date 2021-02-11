A man is under arrest after cannabis was found in his house.

The police said officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit on Thursday morning stopped two men in Hamrun and asked to see their identity documents. Since they were not carrying any, they were accompanied home by the officers so that their identity could be confirmed.

While they were at one of the residences, the police noticed items related to the use and sale of drugs. A search then revealed suspected cannabis resin in sachets ready to be trafficked.

The tenant, a 28-year-old from Gambia was arrested pending further investigations.