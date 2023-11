The police on Sunday appealed for information about an accident on the Coast Road in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq on Saturday.

In the accident, a 26-year-old motorcyclist from Gudja was seriously injured.

The police appealed to anyone who may have seen the accident or had any information to contact it, even if in a confidential manner, on tel: 2122 4001 of 119 or at the nearest police station.