A man reported missing on December 31 remains missing three days later, with the police issuing an update on Saturday to reiterate calls for the public to help them locate him.

Marcel Pisani was last seen at his house in Mosta on Thursday and has not been spotted since. Pisani uses a wheelchair and drives a light blue Renault Captur with a cream roof. The police on Saturday provided a sample photo of a car similar to his.

Anyone with information about Pisani or his whereabouts can contact the police confidentially by dialling 21224001 or 119 or by visiting their local police station.