A 48-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a 54kg haul of cannabis on Friday, the police said in a brief statement on Saturday.

Officers made the discovery following an operation at a residence in St Paul’s Bay. Police surrounded the residence, searched it and arrested the man, who is an Italian national.

Police have estimated that the haul carries a street value of €880,000.

The man is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday afternoon in a court presided by magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil. He is currently being held at police headquarters in Floriana.