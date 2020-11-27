Three Italian men have been arrested following a drug find of 55 kilos of cannabis on a fishing vessel in Marsascala.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The cannabis was discovered in several plastic bags packed in six large cloth bags, hidden in several parts of the vessel. The police estimated the street value of the drugs at €750,000.

The operation took place on Wednesday afternoon, with members of the Rapid Intervention Unit surrounding the Malta-registered vessel as soon as it berthed.

One of the men jumped into the sea but was soon apprehended. The two other men were arrested on the vessel and the pontoon.

The men, aged 34, 35 and 54, are all Maltese residents.

Officers also searched the men's homes, where they found some cannabis plants and another drug, allegedly cocaine.

The 34 and 35-year-old, who were both on the vessel, will be arraigned in court on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing.

