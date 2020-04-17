Around three kilograms of cannabis were seized in a drugs bust, the police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the police said that a joint operation between four police units had led to “another success in the fight against drug trafficking”.

Four men aged between 26 and 29 from Rabat and Mosta, and a 55-year-old woman also from Mosta, are all being held under arrest.

The police said that a probe into the suspected trafficking ring had been ongoing for some time.

It was only after days of monitoring the suspects' movements that the drugs squad, assisted by the canine section and the Mosta and Ħamrun district police, carried out a number of searches on properties, cars, and fields, and uncovered the drugs.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry into the matter.

This was the second drugs bust by the police in 24 hours.

On Thursday the police announced that they had raided an apartment in Marsalforn, Gozo and found 300 grams of cannabis and around 20 grams of cocaine.

A Libyan man, residing in Gozo was charged with possession with the intent to traffic on Friday.