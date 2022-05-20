A 43-year-old man from Victoria was arrested by the police on Thursday in a drug operation during which cocaine, cannabis, cash, rifles and ammunition were seized.

The police said in a statement that they had acted after receiving information about potential drug trafficking during carnival activities in Gozo.

They immediately set up an operation to surveil a farmhouse in the Nadur area.

Some of the drugs seized in the police operation. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

At around 10am on Thursday, they entered the farmhouse and arrested a man who was armed with a pistol.

During a search, members of the Drug Squad assisted by the Dogs Section found several sachets of what they suspect is cocaine and also cannabis. They also found €53,000 in cash, two rifles and ammunition.

None of the weapons are licensed.

Rolls of cash seized in the raid. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

An inquiry is being held.

The man is expected to be arraigned at the Gozo courts at 3pm, the police said on Friday.