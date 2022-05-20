A 43-year-old man from Victoria was arrested by the police on Thursday in a drug operation during which cocaine, cannabis, cash, rifles and ammunition were seized.
The police said in a statement that they had acted after receiving information about potential drug trafficking during carnival activities in Gozo.
They immediately set up an operation to surveil a farmhouse in the Nadur area.
At around 10am on Thursday, they entered the farmhouse and arrested a man who was armed with a pistol.
During a search, members of the Drug Squad assisted by the Dogs Section found several sachets of what they suspect is cocaine and also cannabis. They also found €53,000 in cash, two rifles and ammunition.
None of the weapons are licensed.
An inquiry is being held.
The man is expected to be arraigned at the Gozo courts at 3pm, the police said on Friday.
