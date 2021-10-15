Police officers and animal welfare officials turned up to a Birzebbuga man’s home on Friday to confiscate some 45 dogs.

A court earlier this week fined Anton Vella €20,000 and banned him from keeping dogs for 25 years after being found guilty of neglect.

Police arrived at Triq 31 ta Marzu to confiscate the animals on Friday afternoon, with the street ringing with the whining and barking of dogs.

Anton Vella hugged the dogs as they were removed from his care. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The 66-year-old stood inside the doorway of the residence weeping and hugging the dogs, repeating, “I’m going to die without them” as officials removed the animals from the home.

Officials seen coming in and out of the residence brought out a number of adult dogs and puppies, with a number of bitches appearing to be nursing.

Most of the dogs appeared to be Cavalier King Charles Spaniels as well as collie breeds.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Appearing in his doorway holding armfuls of dirty puppies, Vella continued to argue with officials, saying that he had “certificates and antibiotics upstairs”.

Many of the puppies appeared dispirited and caked in filth and excrement, with officials remarking that a few needed to be taken “straight to the hospital”.

Officials on site could be heard saying that puppies had been found hidden under furniture and inside wardrobes and that one dog that had been found had apparently recently given birth.

Dozens of dogs were seized. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Most of the dogs appeared to be Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Dozens of dogs were seized. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli One of the dogs removed from the home.

She was brought to animal hospital.

A number of birds were also seized from the property.

Officials on site estimated that, including the puppies, they had removed some 45 dogs from the home by 4pm, with another van to carry more animals appearing to be on the way.

One official said most likely the dogs in stable condition would be kept in quarantine and if suitable, will either be placed for adoption or fostering.

