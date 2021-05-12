Undercover policing and close collaboration with customs officers, nabbed a couple who had been sent a parcel from abroad containing a kilogram of synthetic drugs.

After intercepting the suspicious parcel containing the illegal substance that had arrived from Holland, the police were informed by customs and sent a decoy to its intended recipient instead.

The fake package was accepted and led the police to descend on the Żurrieq couple and charge them in court with drug importation and possession in circumstances denoting it was not for their personal use.

Keith Vassallo, 35, and his wife Maria Christina, 28, both public sector employees, appeared before Magistrate Josette Demicoli and pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against them, including that they committed the crime within a distance of 100 metres from a place frequented by young people.

Keith Vassallo alone was further charged with cocaine and heroin possession and with relapsing.

The court heard how the drug squad had already been following the couple’s tracks at the time of the receipt of the package, after having been tipped off about their involvement with a consignment of drugs. A search of the residence produced more substances, believed to be cocaine and heroin.

Objecting to a request for bail, police inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Alfredo Mangion insisted that the pair were heavy drug users and that police investigations were ongoing.

Rebutting, defence lawyer Franco Debono said that a magisterial inquiry, headed by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, had been appointed into the case and that any witnesses had already testified before the inquiring magistrate, with their version preserved.

He insisted on the importance of treatment rather than punishment when his clients were still presumed innocent. If treatment was required, then they should not be in prison. Furthermore, he said the woman had a clean police conduct.

Magistrate Demicoli upheld the request and released them on bail against a €5,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €15,000 Maria Christina Vassallo while Keith Vassallo was granted bail against a €7,500 deposit and a €16,000 personal guarantee. She also ordered them to sign the bail book daily and be indoors between 11pm and 6am.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb also formed part of the defence bench.