A police sergeant accused of rape while on duty allegedly told his victim that he produces pornographic films.

Sergeant Glenn Carabott, 40, stands charged with having raped a woman while responding to a report of theft at her Qawra residence last month.

Testifying in the compilation of evidence, Police Superintendent Graziella Muscat Buhagiar told Magistrate Gabriella Vella the accused is the subject of an investigation by the vice squad and the cybercrime unit.

Muscat Buhagiar did not give details.

The superintendent walked the court through the victim’s version of events given to investigators.

The sergeant had shown up at the woman’s home in the early hours of April 17, soon after she had reported a theft at her apartment.

As he walked in, he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He complimented her on physical appearance and began to touch himself inappropriately, the court heard. The woman asked him why he had come alone instead of accompanied by forensic officers.

Muscat Buhagiar said the victim is a heavy drug user and she had struggled to communicate with her as she was suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

According to the woman, Carabott then grabbed her breast. He carried a firearm and taser but both remained holstered. The officer told her he made pornographic films against payment and they were shared among a select group of people.

Carabott then proceeded to her bedroom where she kept papers on some of the stolen items. As the victim bent over to fetch something from a low drawer, from the corner of her eye she noticed the bedroom door closing.

Having been sexually abused as a child and throughout much of her adult life, she knew what was coming next.

“She said she knows that once a man starts off, he will only stop when he is finished,” Muscat Buhagiar told the presiding magistrate.

The woman then performed oral sex on the officer, not against any threat of violence but because she wanted it over and done with as quickly as possible. At this point, Carabott began recording the sex act on his mobile phone, the court was told. The police have submitted the video as evidence.

The two then ended up on the victim’s bed. The woman claimed to have told Carabott that she had a sexually transmitted infection and would rather not carry on.

“She said that she told him: ‘sir, I have been abused many times’ and that the more she used the phrase ‘sir’ the more aroused the officer appeared to get,” the officer said.

The woman described Carabott as an animal who treated her like an object.

Other officers who were on duty on the night of the alleged rape testified that Carabott did not file a report in the police system about the robbery and simply went home after he returned from the woman’s apartment.

The court also heard that the woman’s residence is known to the police as “a junkie house”, used by heavy drug users.

The woman is in hospital for an unrelated matter and will testify later.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is appearing for the defence while Rene Darmanin is parte civile for the alleged victim.