Five people are under arrest after the police found drugs in raids in Zejtun.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Sunday when he was stopped in Mater Boni Consiglii Street and found in possession of three packets suspected to contain cocaine. A police dog then sniffed out 11 drug packets hidden in birdseed during a raid on his house in Triq Siniskal.

In another operation on Tuesday, the police said they arrested four men whom they had been observing for some days.

A search of a residence in Triq Joe Attard yielded suspected cocaine and heroin ready for trafficking, as well as cash.

Investigations are continuing.