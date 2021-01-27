Five people are under arrest after the police found drugs in raids in Zejtun.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on Sunday when he was stopped in Mater Boni Consiglii Street and found in possession of three packets suspected to contain cocaine. A police dog then sniffed out 11 drug packets hidden in birdseed during a raid on his house in Triq Siniskal.
In another operation on Tuesday, the police said they arrested four men whom they had been observing for some days.
A search of a residence in Triq Joe Attard yielded suspected cocaine and heroin ready for trafficking, as well as cash.
Investigations are continuing.
