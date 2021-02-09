Members of the forces of law and order have started to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the government said.

It said in a statement that the Armed Forces of Malta’s medical team are administering the jab from the army's general headquarters in Luqa. Another centre is to be added in the coming days at the Academy for Disciplinary Forces in Ta’ Kandja.

Thousands of workers will be vaccinated during this phase, including the police, soldiers, officers at the Corradino Correctional Facilities, firefighters, community officers and immigration officials.

The first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by a British-Swedish company arrived in Malta on Sunday night. AstraZeneca is the third vaccine to arrive in Malta, following ones made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Health Minister Chris Fearne thanked all members of the forces of law and order for their work during the pandemic, telling them they had been of support during this difficult time. He also thanked the army for their work once vaccines arrive in Malta and now for helping to administer the vaccine.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that the life of members of the forces of law and order had changed in the past months as they had to adapt to a different reality.

They had stood up to be counted when needed, he said, and once vaccinated they would be better prepared for the coming weeks and months.