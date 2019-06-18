A man suspected of being involved in a string of thefts spanning a three-month period, the latest dating back to February, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Monday.

Aliosha Emnadze, a 24-year old unemployed Georgian national, with no fixed address, was charged with five separate instances of theft from private residences at Msida and St Paul’s Bay and three other attempted thefts from a St Paul’s Bay flat and two Fgura homes, the latest being on June 1.

He was further charged with conspiring to commit such burglaries.

Undisclosed amounts of cash and jewellery had allegedly been stolen in the burglaries.

Following police investigations, the suspect was finally targeted and arrested, pleading not guilty to all the charges in court on Monday.

No request for bail was made at this stage.

Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Joseph Mercieca prosecuted. Lawyer Martha Mifsud was defence counsel.