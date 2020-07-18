Police have arrested a 44-year old woman whom they allege to be responsible for a string of five thefts from homes in Mosta and St Paul's Bay between April and July.

The woman is alleged to have targeted homes with elderly residents. Together with her 12-year old son, she would knock on doors asking for money, only to steal items from the houses once inside.

Investigations by the police Violent Crime Unit led to the woman's arrest after it became clear that different victims were giving similar descriptions of the two suspects.

The woman was arrested and arraigned in court on Saturday, charged with the thefts and lack of care for her son. She was further charged with breaching the conditions of an active court sentence for an earlier offence.

She pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Paula Ciantar led the prosecution.