The police have solved a string of thefts that took place in 2015 and will on Tuesday be charging a 24-year-old man with committing the crimes.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the Ħamrun district police solved the crimes after a series of investigations. Days of forensic analysis then led the police to a 24-year-old man from Mali.

The man allegedly carried out five thefts from private residences between December 5 and December 21, 2015.

He will be charged in court later on Tuesday. Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit will preside over the case.