The police have solved a string of thefts that took place in 2015 and will on Tuesday be charging a 24-year-old man with committing the crimes.
In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the Ħamrun district police solved the crimes after a series of investigations. Days of forensic analysis then led the police to a 24-year-old man from Mali.
The man allegedly carried out five thefts from private residences between December 5 and December 21, 2015.
He will be charged in court later on Tuesday. Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit will preside over the case.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us