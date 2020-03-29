Policemen equipped with loud hailers were repeatedly patroling Sliema promenade and other popular localities on Sunday, ordering people not to meet in groups and to keep walking.

The patrols were introduced after the Superintendent of Public Health warned that groups of five or more would not be allowed because of the risk of spreading COVID-19 coronavirus.

There have been repeated complaints on social media about people being seen in groups at Sliema and other localities, as well as at bus stops and outside banks.