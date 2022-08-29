A man arrested in connection with a murder some months ago remains missing, police said on Monday.

The police renewed their appeal for the public's help to track Ramzi Abdulhaid Ib Abukem, who was first reported missing last week0.

Abdulhaid Ib Abukem, a 42-year-old Libyan national, is wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The man was last in the news in April, when he was arrested in connection with the murder of Mario Farrugia, whose body was found in car trunk in Qormi.

Elliot Paul Busuttil, an acquaintance of Ib Abukem's, has been charged with that murder.

Ib Abukem has had other brushes with the law, too. In 2018 he was charged with the murder of a man in Ħamrun, while the previous year he appeared in court to answer charges of having been involved in a St Paul's Bay bar brawl. In 2016, he was suspected of being involved in a samurai sword attack on Paceville bouncers.

Anyone with information was asked to send a private message on the police facebook page or call the police, even anonymously, on numbers 21224001/ 119 and quote 6/2022.