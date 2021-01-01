Six people were found driving under the effect of alcohol on New Year's Eve following an inspection of 520 vehicles, the police said.

Another driver was not allowed to drive after refusing to take a breathalyser test.

The vehicles were stopped by the police on Thursday night during traffic controls.

The police said several other people were fined for breaching regulations, including driving without a valid licence, not using a safety belt, driving without a valid road licence and insurance, and driving without registration plates.