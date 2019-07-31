The police are to be given access to 60 cameras which Transport Malta operates all over Malta and Gozo, and a further 250 which will be installed on the traffic network in the coming months.

The use of the cameras, with privacy safeguards, will be regulated by a memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday between Transport Malta and the police.

Transport Minister Ian Borg, who was present for the signing, said the agreement was aimed at improving the people's safety.

He said Transport Malta is carrying out an exercise which will add more than 250 cameras around the country, feeding into a new National Traffic Control Centre.

He said Transport Malta is holding talks with several entities for collaboration that would maximise the benefits of this investment

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said the cameras were useful for monitoring traffic as well as fighting crime.

The agreement was signed by Transport Malta chairman Joseph Bugeja and Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.