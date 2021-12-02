The police are to offer self-defence sessions to children who were victims of crimes, Lydia Abela, the prime minister's wife, said on Thursday.

The victims, aged eight and over, will be instructed free of charge by experienced police instructors.

The purpose is to help the children defend themselves and protect their personal space without resorting to violence, Abela said during a visit to the gym of the Academy of Disciplined Forces. The children will thus learn new skills and become more confident in themselves.

Abela was accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who said the police were there to help everyone. This, he said, was an effort to ensure that victims of crime did not become repeat victims.

Those wishing to participate may contact the Victim Support Agency on 2568 9700 or email victimsupport.police@gov.mt.