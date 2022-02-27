Voting documents will be delivered to voters’ registered addresses starting from Monday, the Electoral Commission has said.

Documents will be delivered by the police between 8am and 1pm and 3pm and 9pm, through to Friday, March 11. Police will only deliver documents to the address where voters are registered and an adult who lives or works at that address will have to sign to accept delivery.

Police officers who deliver documents may be accompanied by representatives of political parties, as permitted by electoral law. These representatives will have authorisation tags which they must show if asked to do so.

A voting document is a necessity for voting and nobody will be allowed to vote without one.

The general election will take place on March 26.