Three brothers accused of being involved in attacking a man with a hammer have been remanded in custody a few weeks after the violent attack, with sources telling Times of Malta that police had struggled to track them down due to a change in address.

Eyewitness evidence – including that of the victim who claimed to have recognised his aggressors – as well as CCTV footage, finally enabled the investigators to zoom in on the suspects.

Nurun Nabi Manic, 38, Abdul Momin Mirzi, 30 and Salim Ullah, 23, who all live in Msida, were identified as suspects among a larger group of persons who had allegedly been involved in attacking another man with a hammer.

The violence had allegedly taken place on June 6 at around 8.30pm at St Venera, leaving the victim with grievous injuries, including a deep wound at the temple which had allegedly partially impaired his vision.

The man, present in the courtroom for the arraignment, had several teeth broken during the attack.

All three men pleaded not guilty to having, together with a number of other unknown persons and without the intent to kill or put the life of the victim in manifest danger, grievously injured the man, besides wilfully breaching public peace.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment and the trio were remanded in custody.

Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.

Lawyer Giannella DeMarco appeared parte civile.