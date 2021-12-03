Young victims of domestic violence are being given self-defence called by trained police officers.

Officers from the police’s special intervention unit are offering hands-on training to children aged eight and over.

The classes, being offered free of charge, were organised in collaboration with the police’s victim support unit. The initiative was launched as part of the international 16 days of activism against Gender-Based & Domestic Violence.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and the wife of the prime minister, Lydia Abela, were on Thursday given a demonstration of these sessions by Inspectors Sylvana Gafà of the victim support unit and Malcolm Brandon Sammut of the special intervention unit, during a visit at the Ta’ Kandja dojo.

The police said the aim of these sessions is to teach children how to defend themselves without engaging in violence.

Self-defence, the police said, also helps instil self-confidence.

The police also urged anyone aware of any children who might benefit from these sessions, to contact the Victim Support Agency on 2568 9700 or via victimsupport.police@gov.mt.

Meanwhile, as part of the 16 days of activism, the police will also be hosting an open day at its facility in Ta’ Kandja on Saturday, December 4.

The event, being hosted by the police’s special intervention unit, will include activities for children, ranging from abseiling, simulations by tactical teams, and demonstrations by mounted police and the K9 section.