Academic training given to police officers will now be internationally recognised and accredited, following an agreement signed with the University of Malta.

The deal reached on Thursday with the Malta Police Force and the Academy for Disciplined Forces maps out academic training given to all members of the police, from that for constables (MQF level 4) to superintendent (MQF level 7).

It will also ensure members of the force can access the university library and virtual learning equipment and allow them the opportunity to participate in educational activities that are organised locally or abroad.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the deal will lay the groundwork for changes that are to be implemented over the next few years, as stipulated in the force’s transformation strategy.

“Our goal is to make policing a career that one aspires to. Therefore, this agreement is part of our vision to make the police force an exciting career choice,” said the minister.



Police commissioner Angelo Gafà said that the agreement will ensure more professional training for members of the force.



University rector Alfred Vella welcomed the deal and said that it would benefit trainees and society.