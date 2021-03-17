An agreement has been reached between the government and the Police Officers’ Union on obligatory quarantine.

Through the agreement, police in quarantine will not be losing allowances they are entitled to when in obligatory quarantine, the government said in a statement.

The union, which is a branch of the General Workers’ Union, had ordered its members not to wear a hat or tie and not to shave, if they want, unless they start being granted quarantine leave should they test positive for COVID-19.

It had complained that the days police spent on quarantine were deducted from their sick leave.