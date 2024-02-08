The Malta Police Union has given Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà one week to relocate officers out of Ħamrun police station, warning that an industrial dispute will be declared unless this happens.

The union had long been complaining about the poor state of the station and had already declared a dispute before withdrawing it as meetings were held with the authorities.

“The (union) administration has been working on this matter, but still we do not have concrete results,” the union said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

“The union has informed (the police management) that a dispute will be registered on 15 February 2024 if our members are not relocated out of this station. The union remains at the disposal of all parties to solve this pending issue prior to the 15th,” the union said.

The union has long been complaining about woeful conditions at Ħamrun and other police stations, including the one in St Julian's.

In 2022, the union said officers were being forced to work in “substandard conditions” in police stations akin to a “horror house”.

Reacting to the claims at the time, Commissioner Gafà had told Times of Malta in an interview that the police stations in Msida and Ħamrun were among those in line for a “massive overhaul”.

He had said that the police force had spent €7.5 million in the last five years to revamp its stations, which are among the 100 properties it administers.