Allowing members of the police force to sport tattoos is one in a series of 28 proposals being made by the Malta Police Union for the consideration of the political parties.

The proposals, published on Thursday, are aimed at improving the working conditions, environment and professionalism of the members of the force.

While some have a financial implication, others are of an administrative nature and others are general.

They include:

Revision of the police pension every three years;

A private, paid for, health and life insurance;

Mobile computers in all police cars;

Annual scholarships for members of the force;

Allowing members to have tatoosIncreasing the current 48 hours maximum arrest limit to 72 hours in serious cases like armed robbery or homicide.

The MPU’s proposals may be read in the pdf link below.

