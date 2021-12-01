The Malta Police Union registered a dispute against the Police Commissioner after officers did not receive their pro-rata shift and special duty allowances.

The union said it could not understand why, following weeks of correspondence and the drawing up of an agreement, the payments were still not issued.

"When the Police Force decided to deduct the allowances of certain police officers by changing their title, this was done overnight, but when we come to paying an allowance, it’s a different story," it said.