A police union wants a specialised unit of trained officers to be created to patrol nightlife hotspot Paceville.

The Paceville squad would be specially trained and ensure officers patrolling the area are familiar with it and subsidiary legislation concerning such areas, the Police Officers Union said.

“Currently, officers stationed at St Julian’s as well as others in other districts, offices or specialised sections are being ordered to report there,” the union said. “It is not right to continue this system as it is.”

The union said that the specialised section should receive an “adequate allowance”, specialised training and be filled by officers answering a call issued within the corps’ ranks.

It said that it had made the proposal during a recent meeting with police corps management.

Paceville is Malta’s nightlife hub and regularly reports one of the highest crime rates in Malta.