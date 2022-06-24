A police officers union has instructed officers not to carry out duties normally handled by striking traffic wardens.

In a statement on Friday, the Police Officers’ Union said it would be issuing directives for its members not to carry out any work normally done by LESA wardens.

Wardens have this month not been issuing traffic fines, not towing away illegally parked cars and most of them are not showing up to reported road accidents in protest against working conditions, and to demand better salaries.

Talks between LESA and the General Workers Union representing the wardens are ongoing.

RELATED STORIES Wardens do deserve better work conditions: Byron Camilleri

Meanwhile, the police union on Friday said it was not acceptable that police officers be burdened with even more work simply because of an industrial dispute by another agency.

The union said that incidents in which no one has been injured should definitely not require police intervention.

LESA officials are also showing up to work without a uniform after the GWU issued directives. The dispute revolves around the wardens’ new collective agreement.

An estimated 60 collisions are reported to LESA daily. These exclude the daily bumper-to-bumper accidents.