The Malta Police Union has complained that its officers are being forced to work in "substandard conditions" in police stations akin to a "horror house".

In a statement at the of Police Week, the Union published photos it said were taken at the St Julian's police station, showing shattered glass, exposed wiring, cracked plaster and other signs of damage and neglect.

"Our officers feel ashamed providing their services, to persons of all kind of standard and status in these buildings," the Union said.

"In the third year out of five of a Strategy which leads to no-where except for policies which brought chaos throughout the whole department, we are still not seeing any plans for the Police Estate to receive a complete overhaul and our Police Stations really look as such, and not a horror house. Imagine our officers, spending 12 hours in this type of environment. The few motivation an officer might have left, will vanish quickly."

"A study must be carried our prior to commencing a Police Station. The usual paint, changing of a desk, computer and posters with attracting slogans will not do. Our stations must be fully equipped, including changing rooms and staff room."