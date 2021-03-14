The Institute of Journalists has called on the police to act against a controversial commenter, Godfrey Leone Ganado, who on Sunday morning posted degrading, sexist and insulting comments against PBS head of news Norma Saliba while she was interviewing PN leader Bernard Grech.

Leone Ganado later apologised.

Grech was among those who quickly condemned the comments and expressed solidarity with Saliba.

The Labour Party in condemning the comments, linked them to Grech, pointing out that Leone Ganado was a prominent supporter of the PN leader. It also recalled how he was fined €800 after other abusive comments last year, linking then parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar to prostitution.

The journalist's institute said the PBS head of news had written to it, calling for Leone Ganado to immediately remove the comments and apologise.

The institute said it shared Saliba's appeal and called for action by the police Hate Crime and Speech Unit.

"It is shameful that there are still people who think it is acceptable to make such misogynist comments, especially against a journalist who was doing her duty," the institute said.