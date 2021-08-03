Police used pepper spray to control an aggressive man they were arresting on Monday after he was caught smashing car windows in St Paul's Bay.

Around 11.30pm on Monday, the police were informed that a man had been spotted smashing car windows in Triq Cassarino, St Paul’s Bay.

District police went on site and foun, a 25-year-old man holding a long rod. He was also carrying a long knife and another rod.

The police sought the assistance of the Rapid Intervention Unit and as the man became aggressive while he was being arrested, the police were forced to use pepper spray.

The police said that during the arrest, the man also damaged the police car and two officers were slightly injured.

The man is being held at the police lock-up in Floriana.

The police are investigating.