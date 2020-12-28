The police have said they do not need the prime minister’s authorisation to seize the tax commissioner’s mobile phone or computer, contrary to what he has claimed.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that an investigation concerning inland revenue commissioner Marvin Gaerty was ongoing and had not been hindered.

Gaerty was interrogated by police for 12 hours last week and had his home and car thoroughly searched by investigators, with officers collecting boxes of evidence from his Floriana office.

But the tax commissioner had declined to hand over his phone to investigators, reportedly telling the police that only the prime minister could approve that request, due to tax secrecy provisions.

On Monday, the police pushed back against that claim, saying it was “not correct” and that its probe concerning Gaerty had not been caught in a legal tangle, as claimed.

Sources have told Times of Malta that investigators had turned their sights to Gaerty following indications that he had exchanged messages with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect and business tycoon Yorgen Fenech back in 2014.

That probe could broaden further, however, with sources saying they expect the taxman’s phone to open up a “Pandora’s box” of sensitive information concerning high-profile figures, including the prime minister himself.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is alleged to have referred to Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s tax affairs in a conversation he had with Gaerty earlier this year.

Abela has still not responded to questions about that allegation as of Monday afternoon.