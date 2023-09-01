Malta Police Force has upgraded its Forensic Science Laboratory with a "state-of-the-art" computer database to see if fingerprints match those of a known criminal.

The Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) is able to compare prints with records and find a match within seconds.  

In a post on Facebook, the police said this was possible through EU funding of €2.1 million - 75% co-financing from EU funds and 25% in beneficiary funds - under the internal security fund.

Through the same investment, the police also equipped 10 police stations across Malta and Gozo with new fingerprint livescans.

“Our officers have also received specialised training to make the most of this cutting-edge tech, ensuring faster and more accurate fingerprint identification & comparison,” they said.

