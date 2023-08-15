A 20-year-old police officer was charged on Tuesday with injuring a man he saw with his ex-girlfriend.

The alleged incident happened early on Sunday in Żurrieq and the officer, Brandon Nasem Elsrmani was arraigned under arrest.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras heard police inspector James Mallia explain how an argument developed into a physical fight and the victim, Ryan Allen Attard, sustained a broken nose.

Nasem Elsrmani was charged with causing bodily harm, committing a crime that he was duty-bound to prevent and breaching public peace.

He pleaded not guilty.

Bail was granted under several conditions including a €1,000 deposit and a curfew. The court also issued a protection order for Attard and banned the accused from communicating or approaching the victim or his ex-girlfriend.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.