A 37-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drug trafficking in Qawra.

The arrest was made late on Monday morning by a police patrol in Triq Annetto Caruana.

An officer noticed a car parked at a corner and approached the driver, asking for his particulars. As he prepared to issue a contravention ticket the officer got suspicious. The car was searched and the officers found cash, 19 sachets of suspected heroin and 27 sachets of suspected cocaine.

The motorist is under arrest at police headquarters and a magisterial inquiry is underway.