A man is due to be taken to court on Tuesday morning after assaulting and seriously injuring a policeman who was trying to arrest him on Sunday, the police said.
The incident happened in Qormi when the police called at Triq il-Kus following a report that the 51-year-old was threatening and being aggressive towards another person.
The man refused to obey police orders and tried to flee when told he would be arrested, the police said. A policeman was injured and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.
The man was arrested and held at police headquarters.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us