A man is due to be taken to court on Tuesday morning after assaulting and seriously injuring a policeman who was trying to arrest him on Sunday, the police said.

The incident happened in Qormi when the police called at Triq il-Kus following a report that the 51-year-old was threatening and being aggressive towards another person.

The man refused to obey police orders and tried to flee when told he would be arrested, the police said. A policeman was injured and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

The man was arrested and held at police headquarters.