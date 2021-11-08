A French policeman was wounded on Monday after a man claiming to act "in the name of the prophet" stabbed him in the southern city of Cannes, police sources told AFP.

The sources said police were treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

The policeman was behind the wheel of a car in front of a police station at 6:30 am when the attacker opened the door and stabbed him with a knife, one source said on condition of anonymity.

The officer was saved thanks to his bullet-proof vest, the sources said.

The attacker was severely injured by another police officer and was in serious condition.